Monaco fires Jardim after poor start to season

FILE - In this Oct. 2 2018 file photo, Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim listens, during a press conference, a day ahead of the Champions League group A soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany. Monaco has fired coach Leonardo Jardim following a run of four straight losses that has left the team in the French league’s relegation zone and in last place in its Champions League group. Martin Meissner, File AP Photo