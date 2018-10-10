From castoff to playoffs: Max Muncy bashes for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy fields a ball during practice for Game 1 of the baseball team’s NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. With all the high-priced talent on the Dodgers’ roster, Muncy had to find a way to stand out. He’s done it with his bat, coming from the minors to lead the team in home runs. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo