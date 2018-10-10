Oklahoma City’s Adams among big men reviving center position

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Tulsa, Okla. The narrative on the demise of the big man in the NBA may have been a bit premature. At the very least it has been misinterpreted. Their roles have been defined, but Steven Adams, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, Clint Capela and others have shown teams still covet a dominant center. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo