Hernandez reversed on 3 of 4 replays in Yanks-Red Sox Game 3

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2018 file photo, MLB umpire Angel Hernandez (5) is seen in the first inning during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks the San Diego Padres, in Phoenix. Calls by first base umpire Hernandez were overturned in three of four video reviews during the Boston’s 16-1 rout of the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the AL Division Series Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo