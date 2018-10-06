Los Angeles aims to clinch NLDS over Atlanta

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (90-72, first in NL East)
Atlanta; Sunday, 8:07 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Walker Buehler Braves: Sean Newcomb
NLDS: Dodgers lead 2-0.
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into game three of the NLDS with a 2-0 lead and can clinch the series with a win over the Braves. The Atlanta pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .229 batting average on the year. The Dodgers have won six games in a row. Manny Machado helped the Dodgers earn a 3-0 win when these two teams last met on Oct. 5. He went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 145 hits for the Dodgers this season. He’s batting .260 on the year. Max Muncy has three home runs and 14 RBIs while slugging .793 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Freddie Freeman is batting .310 with a .377 on-base percentage and .506 slugging percentage in 161 games this season for the Braves. Ronald Acuna has 12 hits and is batting .324 over his past 10 games for Atlanta.
