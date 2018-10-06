Astros hope to increase series lead over Indians

Cleveland Indians (91-71, first in AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (103-59, first in AL West)
Houston; Saturday, 4:37 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Indians: Carlos Carrasco Astros: Gerrit Cole
ALDS: Astros lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: Houston leads the series 1-0 after defeating Cleveland in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday. Cleveland has a collective .259 batting average this season, led by Michael Brantley's .309 mark. In Friday's game, the Astros defeated the Indians 7-2. Justin Verlander got the win for Houston.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez is batting .274 for the Indians this season, and his .559 slugging percentage is fourth in the American League. Josh Donaldson has 11 hits and is batting .306 over his past 10 games for Cleveland. Alex Bregman has 31 home runs and 103 RBIs on the year for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel has three home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .725 over his past 10 games for Houston.
