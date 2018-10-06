Texans and Cowboys prepare for rare meeting

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt celebrates after teammate Jadeveon Clowney recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. Watt knows how important Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys is to fans of both teams. But the way the Texans’ season has been going so far Watt isn’t worried about the significance of this in-state rivalry and is simply worried about helping his team turn the season around. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo