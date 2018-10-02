Nobody better: Betts, Yelich clear choices for MVP awards

File-This Sept. 23, 2018, file photo shows Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts hitting a double in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland. Betts won this year’s AL batting title at .346 and with (32) homers and 30 (stolen bases) became the first player to lead either league in batting as part of a 30-30 season. Tom E. Puskar, File AP Photo