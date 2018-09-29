Painful lesson helped shape Jets QB Darnold’s cool demeanor

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, New York Jets’ Sam Darnold (14) rolls out during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jacksonville Jaguars host Darnold and the Jets on Sunday. Jacksonville’s brash defenders are making it clear what they expect from what appears to be a mismatch. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo