Walsh Jennings splits focus at new p1440 beach v’ball tour

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, United States’ Kerri Walsh Jennings reacts while playing Brazil during the women’s beach volleyball bronze medal match of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The five-time Olympian and three-time beach volleyball gold medalist is one of the founders of the p1440 tour, a sports and lifestyle festival that will hold its first event. In addition to playing, and planning to win, she is also helping to run the event. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo