Chargers DE Bosa hopeful he can return by early November

FILE - In this July 28, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa warms up during NFL football practice in Costa Mesa, Calif. Bosa continues to be sidelined with a foot injury, but is hopeful he can return in early November. Bosa addressed his injury for the first time on Wednesday, Sept. 26, as the Chargers began preparations for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. “There is a little instability in the tendon, but there’s a good chance I won’t have surgery,” Bosa said. “I’m trying to be as safe as possible. If I try to rush back now it wouldn’t be good.” Bosa has a bone bruise to his left foot. He first injured it during training camp on Aug. 7. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo