Relaxed Bjorn proving a good fit as Ryder Cup captain

FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn takes part in a 2018 Ryder Cup media conference with US Ryder Cup captain, Jim Furyk in Paris, France. Bjorn is one of European golf’s elder statesmen, inside both the ropes and the boardroom, but he hadn’t appreciated just how all-consuming the role, something he has described as a “lifelong dream”, has become. Francois Mori, File AP Photo