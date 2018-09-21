Texas looking to end run of TCU domination in Big 12 rivalry

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, TCU running back Darius Anderson (6) runs for a touchdown as Texas defenders Malcolm Roach (32) and DeShon Elliott (4) pursue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas. The Longhorns are looking to prove they’re back and end a run of domination by Big 12 rival No. 17 TCU on Saturday. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo