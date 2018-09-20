Saints working to diversify Brees’ passing options

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 file photo,New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries on a pass reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans. Saints coach Sean Payton preaches the importance of self-scouting to avoid predictable patterns. That could be one reason why he doesn’t expect Drew Brees to keep throwing to receiver Michael Thomas quite as often as he has through the season’s first two weeks, when Thomas has racked up more receptions than the rest of New Orleans’ receivers and tight ends combined . Butch Dill, File AP Photo