Vigil honors star golfer from Spain who was killed in Iowa

In this September 2017, photo provided by Iowa State University, golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena plays in the 2017 East and West Match Play tournament in Verona, Wis. The former ISU golfer was found dead Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at a golf course in Ames, Iowa. Collin Daniel Richards, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in her death. Iowa State University via AP Barb Malchow