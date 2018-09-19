Records: Ex-officer accused of shocking, stomping man

An internal affairs file from a Tennessee police department says a now-fired officer is accused of shocking a man with a stun gun before repeatedly stomping on his neck.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 55-year-old Brent Cox told internal affairs investigators Knoxville officer Geraldo Orta assaulted him behind a business in May. Cox told Sgt. Amanda Bunch he was huffing gas duster when the former University of Tennessee football player shocked him and stomped on him.
While Orta's dash-camera was blocked from the scene, Cox can be heard yelling "You didn't stomp the can out of my hand, you stomped my head."
Orta denies the allegations, but was fired last month when found to have violated polices. He also was found to have lied about responding to a burglary alarm.
Comments