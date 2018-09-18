Tafoya masters difficult job of sideline reporter

In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya reports before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Tafoya will work her 250th NFL game as a sideline reported on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium when the Cowboys host the Giants. That’s one of the favorite venues for Tafoya, who also has done games for ABC and ESPN and now is with NBC. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo