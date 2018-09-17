Potential end of Russia anti-doping suspension sparks outcry

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Beckie Scott, World Anti-Doping Agency athlete committee chairperson, Beckie Scott, speaks at a news conference following the agency’s first Global Athlete Forum in Calgary, Alberta. Scott told the Associated Press Saturday, Sept.15, 2018, that she left her position on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s six-person compliance review committee. Her departure came after WADA made changes to some of the most stringent requirements to bring the Russian anti-doping agency back into compliance following a nearly three-year suspension. The Canadian Press via AP, File Jeff McIntosh