Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, people walk by a poster for the Sapporo Asian Winter Games, displayed at the main media center in Sapporo on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido. The Japanese city of Sapporo has dropped its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics following a recent earthquake. The International Olympic Committee says the city will now focus on a bid for the 2030 Games. Shuji Kajiyama, File AP Photo