Column: NFL keeps open pipeline for game officials

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, referee Shawn Smith, second from right, and members of his crew meet for a conference during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. NFL officials come from a pipeline established by the NleagueL that seeks to identify people with the right skill set, temperament and judgment to handle a thankless job week after week. AP Images for Panini, File Jeff Haynes