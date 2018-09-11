Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jim Johnson throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Sports

Five Angels pitchers through six hitless innings vs Rangers

The Associated Press

September 11, 2018 11:13 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Five pitchers have combined to throw six hitless innings for the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers.

Jim Johnson opened Tuesday night's game with 1 1/3 innings, and Noe Ramirez, Hansel Robles, Cam Bedrosian and Justin Anderson have followed with no-hit ball. The group has combined for six strikeouts and three walks.

The Angels led 1-0 through six.

The Houston Astros used a record six pitchers in a no-hitter against the Yankees in 2003. Roy Oswalt started that game but was injured in the first inning.

The Angels planned to make this one a bullpen game, following a trend started by the Tampa Bay Rays this season of using relievers as openers. Los Angeles is using the strategy to cover for an injury-decimated rotation that is without Shohei Ohtani, Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs and more. Manager Mike Scioscia used four bullpen games in August.

