Five Angels pitchers through six hitless innings vs Rangers

Five pitchers have combined to throw six hitless innings for the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers.
Jim Johnson opened Tuesday night's game with 1 1/3 innings, and Noe Ramirez, Hansel Robles, Cam Bedrosian and Justin Anderson have followed with no-hit ball. The group has combined for six strikeouts and three walks.
The Angels led 1-0 through six.
The Houston Astros used a record six pitchers in a no-hitter against the Yankees in 2003. Roy Oswalt started that game but was injured in the first inning.
The Angels planned to make this one a bullpen game, following a trend started by the Tampa Bay Rays this season of using relievers as openers. Los Angeles is using the strategy to cover for an injury-decimated rotation that is without Shohei Ohtani, Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs and more. Manager Mike Scioscia used four bullpen games in August.
