Chile international Valdes apologizes for derogatory gesture

In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, photo, Chile’s coach Reinaldo Rueda speaks during a press conference ahead of friendly soccer match between South Korea and Chile at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea. Chile international Diego Valdes has apologized for creating a racism controversy in South Korea ahead of the friendly game between the teams on Tuesday. Rueda refused to comment when asked in the media conference ahead of the game at Suwon World Cup Stadium south of Seoul. Yonhap via AP Hong Ki-won