Twins’ Santana may miss rest of season because of finger

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana stands on the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Detroit Tigers’ Jose Iglesias in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Santana may miss the rest of the season while receiving a series of platelet rich plasma injections to the middle finger of his pitching hand. Santana is 0-1 with a 8.03 ERA in five major league starts this season. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo