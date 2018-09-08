Cavs sign David Nwaba; guard played with Bulls last season

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 photo, Chicago Bulls forward David Nwaba (11) looks to pass against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. The Cavaliers continued their post-LeBron James makeover, signing free agent guard Nwaba to a one-year contract. Nwaba’s deal is for the veteran’s minimum of $1.5 million. Jeff Haynes, File AP Photo