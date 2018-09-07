Shaquem Griffin continues to inspire on cusp of NFL debut

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) squares off against Oakland Raiders’ Jordan Simmons (65) and James Stone (62) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in Seattle. Griffin’s story will likely add another unplanned chapter on Sunday in Denver, one nobody could have expected on the day he was drafted by Seattle. He’ll do more than just play in his first NFL regular-season game. Griffin will be one of the starting linebackers for the Seahawks with K.J. Wright out due to minor knee surgery. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo