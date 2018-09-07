No. 21 Michigan aims to bounce back against Western Michigan

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) fumbles the ball against Notre Dame in the second half of an NCAA football game in South Bend, Ind. No. 21 Michigan insisted its offensive line was improved going into its loss Notre Dame. It did not appear that way last week. Quarterback Patterson did not have much time to pass and few holes were created for the running game. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo