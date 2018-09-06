Rams hold late practice to prep body clocks for Monday night

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, greets Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden after their NFL preseason football game, in Los Angeles. There is quite a bit of intrigue in what Gruden’s offense will look like in his first game as coach in 10 years. He spent the past nine seasons after being fired in Tampa Bay as the analyst for “Monday Night Football.” Gruden spent much of the offseason talking about wanting to bring the Raiders back to 1998. He showed almost none of his offense in the preseason but his former protege and current Rams coach Sean McVay knows to expect the unexpected. Kelvin Kuo, File AP Photo