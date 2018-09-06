The Internet just officially named an Alabama baseball team the Trash Pandas

Get ready Montgomery Biscuits and El Paso Chihuahuas, there’s some new competition coming to minor league baseball.
Al.com reports that BallCorps Inc., the owners of the Mobile BayBears, will be moving the team to Madison, a suburb of Huntsville, Alabama, in 2020.
And after an online contest, the team will be known as the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
A trash panda is slang for raccoons, thanks to a viral Internet meme.
Al.com said the credit for the moniker goes to Matthew Higley of Lacey’s Spring, who submitted the name earlier this year.
The sale of the team was announced in November.
Currently, the BayBears play in the Southern League. The team is in fourth place and 10 games behind the Biloxi Shuckers.
The league just started playoff games for the South Division title, and the Shuckers beat the Pensacola Wahoos on Wednesday in the first game of a five-game series. The second game is 5:30 Thursday.
The BayBears are the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and they play their homes games at Hank Aaron Stadium.
