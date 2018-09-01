LEADING OFF: Shaved McCutchen joins Yanks, Donaldson moves

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants’ Andrew McCutchen, center, is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, in Cincinnati.The playoff-contending New York Yankees are close to completing a trade for San Francisco Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday night, Aug. 30, 2018, the Yankees would send infielder Abiatal Avelino and another minor leaguer to San Francisco for McCutchen. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t finalized. Gary Landers, File AP Photo