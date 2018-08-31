Mourinho references German philosopher in retort to critics

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho stands on the sideline during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London. Mourinho has described himself as “one of the greatest managers in the world” and used a phrase from a German philosopher to remind critics of his past successes, it was reported on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Tim Ireland, File AP Photo