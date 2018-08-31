Usain Bolt makes soccer debut for Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt participates in a friendly trial match between the Central Coast Mariners and the Central Coast Select in Gosford, Australia, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100- and 200-meter sprints and is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, is hoping to earn a contract with the Mariners for the 2018-19 season in Australia’s top-flight competition. Steve Christo AP Photo