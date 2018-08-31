Brash Jaguars want to ‘dominate world’ with stacked defense

In this Aug. 25, 2018, photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) runs after catching a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tyler Patmon (23) and linebacker Telvin Smith (50) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars relied on stout defense to win the AFC South and reach the conference title game last season. They return 12 of their top 14 players on that side of the ball and believe they will be even better this fall. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP Photo