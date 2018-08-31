Adams State female football kicker eager to make her mark

FILE - This undated photo provided by Adams State University shows place kicker Rebecca Longo (45) practicing in Alamosa, Colo. The field goal kicker from Adams State thought about her upper-most range for a moment. On the field, at least 54 yards, which is how far she connected on one during practice. In the arena of opening doors for other female football players, she hopes it’s endless. Rebecca “Becca” Longo became one of the first females to receive a football scholarship a season ago. (Adams State University via AP) HO AP