Return or fair catch? That’s the question on kicks in 2018

Texas A&M defenders line up against Northwestern State with the ball spotted at the 25-yard line after a fair catch was called on the opening kickoff of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Under a new rule, if a fair catch is made on a kick inside the 25, it’s a touchback. A fair catch beyond the 25 is marked at that spot, like on a punt. A muffed fair catch also is marked at the spot regardless of which team recovers. The purpose is to increase the number of touchbacks on kickoffs as a way to enhance player safety. Research has shown kick returns are among the most dangerous plays. Sam Craft AP Photo