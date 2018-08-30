Pellegrini faces teething problems at much-changed West Ham

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 file photo, West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium in London. Three straight losses, a league-leading nine goals conceded and last in the standings isn’t the start West Ham’s hierarchy envisaged after hiring Premier League-winning manager Manuel Pellegrini and spending more than $100 million on players in the offseason. Tim Ireland, File AP Photo