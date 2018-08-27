Slugging Khris Davis is big reason A’s are chasing playoffs

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018, file photo, Oakland Athletics’ Khris Davis, right, is congratulated by Matt Chapman after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. Davis has certainly contemplated the idea of hitting 50 home runs. The Oakland slugger knows it is right within reach at the pace he is on after two straight 40-homer years in his first two seasons with the Athletics. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo