Grad transfer from UCF already leader in Nebraska secondary

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Central Florida defensive back Tre Neal (23) celebrates after intercepting a Memphis pass to end the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla. When UCF’s new coaching staff relegated him to the second team in spring practice, Neal got the nudge he needed to look for a place he could make the most of his final season as a graduate transfer. Neal landed at Nebraska, and he feels right at home. John Raoux, File AP Photo