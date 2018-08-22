LEADING OFF: Murphy to Cubs, Yanks check Chapman, Posey hip

FILE - In this July 15, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals’ Daniel Murphy hits a two-run single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York. The Nationals have traded second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and first baseman Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals, essentially throwing in the towel on a disappointing season. The third-place Nationals announced the moves Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, before beginning a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo