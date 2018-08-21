Swift looks to fulfill hype as Georgia reloads at tailback

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, Georgia running back D’Andre Swift (7) runs a drill during a NCAA college football practice in Athens, Ga. Losing freshman tailback Zamir White, one of the Bulldogs’ top recruits, to a knee injury in preseason practice forces No. 3 Georgia to recast its depth chart. It affirms D’Andre Swift as the favorite to be the top rusher and also a reminder the Bulldogs had very few such injuries while winning the SEC and playing for the national championship last season. Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File Joshua L. Jones