Navy looks to Perry to rack up during team’s traveling show

FILE- In this Dec. 28, 207, file photo, Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo watches from the sideline in the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game in Annapolis, Md. Navy is handing the keys to its triple-option offense to Malcolm Perry. Perry was the starting slotback for eight games last season before Niumatalolo switched him to quarterback to spark a struggling offense. Gail Burton, File AP Photo