AC Milan signs Uruguay midfielder Laxalt on deadline day

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, July 6, 2018, Uruguay’s Diego Laxalt during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. AC Milan has signed midfielder Diego Laxalt on deadline day for the summer transfer window, following his standout performances for Uruguay at the recent soccer World Cup. Petr David Josek, FILE AP Photo