Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee steps up in training camp

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 file photo, Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif. Marquel Lee wasn’t quite ready to end the revolving door at middle linebacker for the Oakland Raiders when he was thrown into the starting lineup to start his rookie season last year. With a year of experience and a defensive scheme that better suits his game, Lee is doing his best to seize that role this season even after the Raiders brought in veteran Derrick Johnson to be the likely starter. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo