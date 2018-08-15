Austin City Council to again try for MLS stadium vote

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, Columbus Crew fans show their support for the team before the start of their MLS Eastern Conference semifinal soccer match against New York City FC in Columbus, Ohio. The Austin City Council is scheduled to decide Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 whether to move ahead with a stadium plan that could prompt Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew to leave its home city after 22 years. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo