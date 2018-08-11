Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) talks with wide receiver Nick Easley (84) during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) talks with wide receiver Nick Easley (84) during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall AP
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) talks with wide receiver Nick Easley (84) during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall AP

Sports

Transfer RB Sargent impressing the Hawkeyes in camp

By LUKE MEREDITH AP Sports Writer

August 11, 2018 01:40 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa

After largely avoiding the junior college and graduate transfer markets under coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa found success a year ago with one-and-done running back James Butler.

The Hawkeyes might have landed another good one in transfer Mekhi Sargent.

Sargent parlayed one brilliant season at junior college power Iowa Western into a full ride with the Hawkeyes — and it sounds as though he won't have to wait long for playing time. Ferentz said Saturday that he envisions a three-man backfield in 2018 with Sargent complementing freshmen Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin.

  Comments  