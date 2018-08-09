Mexican player Amador suspended in Japan for doping

In this July 28, 2018, photo, Rakuten Eagles’ Japhet Amador of Mexico hits a solo home run against the SoftBank Hawks in the seventh inning of their regular season baseball game in Fukuoka, southern Japan. Amador was suspended for six months by Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) for a doping violation. The 31-year-old slugger, who has been out since Aug. 3 with abdominal pain, tested positive for the banned substances chlorthalidone and furosemide, NPB said on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Kyodo News via AP) AP