Jets’ Henry Anderson putting fluke throat injury behind him

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, New York Jets’ Henry Anderson (96) walk during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Florham Park, N.J. Anderson took an elbow to his throat during a game last season and didn’t think much of it. The defensive end, then with the Indianapolis Colts, started having trouble swallowing. It turned out to be a life-threatening fractured larynx that needed surgery. Anderson is healthy now and hoping to earn a spot with the Jets. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig AP