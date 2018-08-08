Las Vegas Aces lose 2 games in 1 day _ on and off the court

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer, left, offers his opinion on a call to official Fatou Cissoko-Stevens during the first half of WNBA basketball game action against the Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The WNBA has ruled that Las Vegas will forfeit its game against Washington that was canceled Friday night, Aug. 4, 20018, when the Aces players decided not to play because of concerns about their health and safety after 26 hours of travel.(Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File) Sean D. Elliot AP