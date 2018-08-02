Egypt names Aguirre as national coach despite investigation

Egypt’s new national football team coach Javier Aguirre, right, receives a team T-shirt from Hany Abo Rida, the Football Association chairman, during a press conference in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Aguirre, a Mexican, will be paid $1.4 million a year and will receive a $500,000 bonus if Egypt qualifies for the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar, Abo Rida said. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Amr Nabil AP