Move over: Browns slide Bitonio from left guard to tackle

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio speaks during a press conference following a training session in Bagshot, England. Bitonio would rather not be the one to try and fill Joe Thomas’ legendary shoes. One of the NFL’s top left guards, Bitonio is content staying at that position unless the Browns need him to slide over and replace Thomas, the 10-time Pro Bowl tackle who retired after last season, leaving a massive hole in Cleveland’s line and locker room. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File) Tim Ireland AP