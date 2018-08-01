Lawyers defend conduct of Nassar’s sentencing judge

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina listens to a victim statement during the sixth day of Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan attorney general’s office is defending the conduct of Larry Nassar’s sentencing judge and asking that she deny a defense request to disqualify herself from the former Michigan State University sports doctor’s appeal. The Detroit News reports that the attorney general’s office says in court documents filed Tuesday, July 31, 2018, that Judge Aquilina’s role was different than a trial judge when she sentenced Nassar after he pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of medical treatment. (Dale G. Young/Detroit News via AP, File)/Detroit News via AP)